Scotiabank Lowers Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Price Target to C$35.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$39.50 to C$35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$38.50 to C$36.50 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.25 to C$27.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Desjardins decreased their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$35.00 to C$34.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, CIBC downgraded Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of APYRF opened at $17.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.85 and a 200 day moving average of $19.63. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $35.15.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, management, and development of urban office environments. It offers services such as rental overview and search, available space, and tenant profile. The company was founded by Michael R. Emory on October 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

