Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.40)-0.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.55-1.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.06 billion. Seagate Technology also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to -$0.40-0 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Seagate Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an inline rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.76.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:STX opened at $56.42 on Friday. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $47.47 and a 52-week high of $88.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.17, a PEG ratio of 57.11 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.94.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 124.86% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -333.33%.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $2,544,974.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagate Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. State Street Corp lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,951,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $482,736,000 after buying an additional 1,256,349 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,843,144 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $165,698,000 after purchasing an additional 78,298 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,189,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Seagate Technology by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,124,126 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $59,140,000 after acquiring an additional 55,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Seagate Technology by 2.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 976,194 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $87,760,000 after acquiring an additional 27,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

