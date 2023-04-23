Securian Asset Management Inc. Acquires 920 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.1 %

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.37 and a 200-day moving average of $17.88. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.2825 dividend. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.23%.

Kinder Morgan announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the pipeline company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on KMI. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,618.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,618.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

