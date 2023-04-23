Securian Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,940 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,758,246,000 after purchasing an additional 149,746 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,422,088 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $280,260,000 after purchasing an additional 34,163 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,354,276 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $272,413,000 after purchasing an additional 124,041 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 272.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,609,257 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $186,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 17.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,477,597 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $170,973,000 after purchasing an additional 215,899 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $93,424.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,956.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $180,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,216,147.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $93,424.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,956.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,940 shares of company stock worth $1,715,546. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

EA opened at $129.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.11. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $142.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.87.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. Electronic Arts’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on EA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $188.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.52.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

