Securian Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,289 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 10,640 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc increased its position in Realty Income by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 90,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,278,000 after buying an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Realty Income by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of O stock opened at $62.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $75.11.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.57 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 3.14%. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a apr 23 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 215.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Scotiabank upgraded Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.60.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

