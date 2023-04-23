Securian Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,869 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VICI. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 19.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 11.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.73.

VICI Properties stock opened at $33.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.94. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $35.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

