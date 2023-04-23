Securian Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,765 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 460.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,255,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317,550 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 67.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,322,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,148,000 after acquiring an additional 935,484 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,507,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,992,380,000 after buying an additional 770,172 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,454,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,083,367,000 after buying an additional 755,445 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 8.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,362,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,056,972,000 after buying an additional 700,606 shares during the period. 64.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ANET. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Cowen increased their target price on Arista Networks from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.45.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

NYSE ANET opened at $155.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.26. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $171.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.49.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.51, for a total transaction of $251,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,946 shares in the company, valued at $10,912,592.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.51, for a total transaction of $251,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,912,592.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $167,079.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 358,045 shares of company stock worth $53,856,644 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Recommended Stories

