Securian Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,528 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 992 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 0.8% of Securian Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $27,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 26,657.7% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,063 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $563,524,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 14.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,660 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $341,915,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,059,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.5 %

Home Depot stock opened at $300.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $294.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The firm has a market cap of $303.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $347.25.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.89.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

