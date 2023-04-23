Securian Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,782 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $3,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in MSCI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in MSCI by 57.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MSCI by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MSCI during the third quarter valued at $48,000. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other MSCI news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total value of $503,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,831,327.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSCI Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $204.00 to $532.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $543.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $585.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.67.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $544.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.55 billion, a PE ratio of 50.80 and a beta of 1.15. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $376.41 and a 52-week high of $572.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $539.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $501.89.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.13. MSCI had a net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 93.24%. The firm had revenue of $576.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.49%.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

Featured Stories

