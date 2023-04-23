Securian Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,168 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 78.1% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 64.0% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in AMETEK by 84.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 455.8% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in AMETEK by 726.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $480,120.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,706.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $107,281.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,601.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $480,120.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,706.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,160 shares of company stock worth $2,605,294. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMETEK Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AME shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.11.

AME stock opened at $137.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.17 and a twelve month high of $148.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.70.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.96%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

