Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $3.18 Million Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $3,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 1,125.0% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 155.4% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on TT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $176.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $85,941.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at $3,268,929.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.07, for a total value of $651,631.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,616 shares in the company, valued at $6,406,383.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $85,941.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,268,929.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,967 shares of company stock worth $3,007,750 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $176.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $181.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.66. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $120.64 and a 12-month high of $196.22. The firm has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.05%.

About Trane Technologies

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.