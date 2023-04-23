Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $3.38 Million Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Williams Companies by 85.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 200.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,286,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $164,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525,097 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1,104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,747,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,673,000 after buying an additional 2,519,734 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,303,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,553,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

WMB opened at $29.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.61. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The company has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were given a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 106.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James lowered Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.58.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In related news, Director William H. Spence bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,706.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

