Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $3.67 Million Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 11.1% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.0% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 13.3% in the third quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.9% in the third quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 4,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.62, for a total value of $2,542,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,597.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $2,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,443,405. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.62, for a total value of $2,542,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,597.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,701 shares of company stock valued at $7,046,117. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Moody’s Trading Up 0.3 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCO. StockNews.com began coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.33.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $303.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $297.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.66. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.16 and a 12-month high of $335.91. The firm has a market cap of $55.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. Moody’s had a return on equity of 62.08% and a net margin of 25.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 41.40%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Featured Stories

