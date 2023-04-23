Securian Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $9,263,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Hershey by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at about $443,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in Hershey by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its position in Hershey by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 142,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,091,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.43, for a total value of $3,654,383.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,349,208.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.20, for a total transaction of $48,729.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,745.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.43, for a total transaction of $3,654,383.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,349,208.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,340 shares of company stock valued at $12,604,371 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hershey Price Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $243.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.94.

HSY stock opened at $260.85 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $201.42 and a 1 year high of $262.64. The company has a market cap of $53.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $247.23 and a 200 day moving average of $235.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 52.01%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

