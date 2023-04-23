Securian Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth $64,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 19.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,682,000 after acquiring an additional 65,287 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 11.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.40.

WEC stock opened at $97.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.82 and a 52 week high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.96%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

