Securian Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Carrier Global by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Carrier Global by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In other news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE CARR opened at $45.22 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $49.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 18.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CARR. Argus raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

About Carrier Global

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

