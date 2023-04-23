Securian Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,342 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corteva in the third quarter valued at $313,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WJ Interests LLC bought a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In related news, CEO Charles V. Magro bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,425,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 126,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,646,400.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Corteva Price Performance

Several brokerages have commented on CTVA. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. OTR Global lowered Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Corteva in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.44.

CTVA opened at $61.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.11. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.03 and a 52-week high of $68.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

