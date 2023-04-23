Securian Asset Management Inc. Purchases 180 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,222 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 492.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 587 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 780 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.80.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $59.49 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $51.33 and a 52-week high of $86.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.32 and a 200 day moving average of $60.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 26.24%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Featured Articles

