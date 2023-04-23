Securian Asset Management Inc. Purchases 470 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,387 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 132.2% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 74.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

BK opened at $44.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.71. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on BK. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.61.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

