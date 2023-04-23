Securian Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 22.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,997,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,994,784,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780,240 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 42.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,633,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,994,349,000 after acquiring an additional 8,470,338 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 84.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,630,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,047,000 after acquiring an additional 6,681,249 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,492,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $730,805,000 after acquiring an additional 526,669 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,429,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $509,214,000 after acquiring an additional 180,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $70.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.27, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $53.51 and a one year high of $85.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.92 and a quick ratio of 13.92.

Insider Activity at CoStar Group

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $573.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.96 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 7.15%. As a group, analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $394,016.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,846 shares in the company, valued at $3,155,364.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens cut their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.25.

About CoStar Group

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.