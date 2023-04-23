Securian Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,650 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,746,026 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $215,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294,360 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Halliburton by 389.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,609,660 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $88,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871,705 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,767,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Halliburton by 1,060.0% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,042,064 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $80,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,873,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on HAL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Halliburton Stock Down 1.4 %

In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $107,409.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,856 shares in the company, valued at $459,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $33.40 on Friday. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $43.99. The stock has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.08.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.