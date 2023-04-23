Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 251 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 1,024.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on HLT shares. StockNews.com cut Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays raised Hilton Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.73.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

HLT opened at $148.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.99. The company has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.23. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.41 and a 1 year high of $162.55.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 155.17% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.22%.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $4,960,012.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,361,114.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

Featured Stories

