Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 353 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 292.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Miron purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $384.35 per share, for a total transaction of $960,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,525,642.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Charter Communications Stock Performance
CHTR stock opened at $332.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $357.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $361.31. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $297.66 and a twelve month high of $518.57. The firm has a market cap of $50.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.10.
Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.03 by ($0.34). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.20% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Charter Communications Profile
Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Charter Communications (CHTR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.