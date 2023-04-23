Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 96 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $314.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.02. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.99 and a fifty-two week high of $357.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.59. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 70.64%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.15 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 6,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total value of $2,238,736.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,084.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 6,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total value of $2,238,736.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,084.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 39,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.08, for a total transaction of $13,851,883.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $55,312,824.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,328 shares of company stock worth $26,478,645. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on AMP shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $346.20.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

