Securian Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,959 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 13.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,396,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,729,000 after acquiring an additional 407,347 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 136.0% in the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 423,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,503,000 after acquiring an additional 243,923 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 45.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 717,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,967,000 after acquiring an additional 225,829 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,673,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,753,678,000 after purchasing an additional 177,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 13,793.0% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 164,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,783,000 after purchasing an additional 163,171 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on SBAC shares. Cowen dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $341.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $346.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $336.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.80.

SBA Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $256.88 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $236.20 and a 1-year high of $379.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $260.23 and a 200-day moving average of $275.43. The company has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.02 and a beta of 0.51.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($1.94). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $686.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.76%.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

