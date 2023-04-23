Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust (LON:SIGT) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $178.50

Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust plc (LON:SIGT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 178.50 ($2.21) and traded as high as GBX 178.94 ($2.21). Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust shares last traded at GBX 178.50 ($2.21), with a volume of 169,761 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 178.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 178.50. The firm has a market cap of £63.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.22, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust plc is a closed-ended multi-asset fund of funds launched and managed by Seneca Investment Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of United Kingdom. It focuses on investments across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the 3 month LIBOR.

