Sepio Capital LP Invests $181,000 in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Sepio Capital LP purchased a new position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MQ. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Marqeta by 349.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,142,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,050,000 after purchasing an additional 28,882,196 shares during the last quarter. Visa Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marqeta in the 1st quarter worth $137,389,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Marqeta by 785.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,385,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,004,000 after purchasing an additional 7,438,632 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marqeta by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,582,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Marqeta by 877.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,088,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670,729 shares during the last quarter. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marqeta Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ MQ opened at $4.28 on Friday. Marqeta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $12.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average of $5.99.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 24.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $203.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MQ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Marqeta from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Marqeta from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Marqeta from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Marqeta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.21.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

