Sepio Capital LP Makes New Investment in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Sepio Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 8,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE ETN opened at $162.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.84 and its 200-day moving average is $160.29. The firm has a market cap of $64.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $178.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Eaton Increases Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 55.94%.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total transaction of $398,280.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,291,899.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $398,280.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,291,899.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ETN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.00.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.