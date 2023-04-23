Sepio Capital LP Purchases Shares of 11,058 Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Sepio Capital LP purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,149,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,193,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,739 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,239,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,854,000 after acquiring an additional 621,387 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 381.5% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 674,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,148,000 after acquiring an additional 534,110 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 520.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 584,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,926,000 after acquiring an additional 489,929 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PGX opened at $11.75 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.93 and a fifty-two week high of $13.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.76.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.