Sepio Capital LP Takes $203,000 Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Sepio Capital LP purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 13,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA QQQM opened at $130.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.13. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $104.62 and a 1-year high of $138.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.89.

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

