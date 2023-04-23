Sepio Capital LP Takes Position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

Sepio Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BITO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 8,714.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,814,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,332,000 after buying an additional 8,714,147 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 303.8% in the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 853,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,238,000 after purchasing an additional 642,414 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 33.6% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,747,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,950,000 after purchasing an additional 439,091 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth $5,057,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth $10,581,000.
ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Price Performance
ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock opened at $16.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.20. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $9.48 and a 52 week high of $25.36.
ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Profile
The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.
