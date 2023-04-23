ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) & MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Head-To-Head Comparison

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) and MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares ServiceNow and MeridianLink’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ServiceNow 4.49% 9.37% 3.58% MeridianLink 0.45% 0.99% 0.54%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ServiceNow and MeridianLink’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ServiceNow $7.25 billion 13.31 $325.00 million $1.60 295.82 MeridianLink $288.05 million 4.28 $1.29 million $0.01 1,527.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ServiceNow has higher revenue and earnings than MeridianLink. ServiceNow is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MeridianLink, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

86.3% of ServiceNow shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.5% of MeridianLink shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of ServiceNow shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.9% of MeridianLink shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

ServiceNow has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MeridianLink has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ServiceNow and MeridianLink, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ServiceNow 0 1 26 0 2.96 MeridianLink 2 1 2 0 2.00

ServiceNow currently has a consensus price target of $529.28, indicating a potential upside of 11.82%. MeridianLink has a consensus price target of $17.33, indicating a potential upside of 13.51%. Given MeridianLink’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MeridianLink is more favorable than ServiceNow.

Summary

ServiceNow beats MeridianLink on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B. Luddy in June 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

About MeridianLink

MeridianLink, Inc., a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies. It also provides MeridianLink Engage, an end-to-end consumer lending, account, and card marketing automation solution; MeridianLink Mortgage, a SaaS cloud-based end-to-end loan origination software; MeridianLink Collect, a cloud-based debt collection software; and Mortgage Credit Link, a web-based order fulfillment hub. In addition, the company provides solutions, including end-to-end platform, loan origination system, mortgage loan origination system, deposit account opening, data and reporting, collections, and consulting and analysis. MeridianLink, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

