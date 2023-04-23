SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 187,223 Shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) by 3,082.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,223 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.92% of PetMed Express worth $3,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PETS. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PetMed Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,994,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 1,323.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 176,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 164,448 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in PetMed Express by 19.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 972,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,098,000 after buying an additional 156,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PetMed Express by 7.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,523,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,734,000 after buying an additional 102,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PetMed Express by 105.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 180,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,654,000 after buying an additional 92,767 shares in the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PetMed Express alerts:

PetMed Express Stock Down 0.5 %

PETS opened at $15.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $324.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 0.65. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $25.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.95.

PetMed Express Announces Dividend

PetMed Express ( NASDAQ:PETS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $58.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.71 million. PetMed Express had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 8.54%. On average, research analysts forecast that PetMed Express, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. PetMed Express’s payout ratio is 210.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PETS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PetMed Express from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PetMed Express in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

PetMed Express Profile

(Get Rating)

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PetMed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetMed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.