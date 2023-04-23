SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 121.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,356 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,579,000 after purchasing an additional 190,138 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ED. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Argus raised Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.08.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.4 %

ED stock opened at $99.04 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $102.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.37.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.38%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

