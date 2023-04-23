SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 401.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,470 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 136.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 51.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.52.

Essex Property Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $212.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.75. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.03 and a 1 year high of $359.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.13%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

