SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 1,622 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,166 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 31.1% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth $271,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth $69,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 62,145 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $9,821,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $169.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.52. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $132.08 and a 1 year high of $198.28.

NXP Semiconductors Increases Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 52.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.95.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

