SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 17,097 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,097 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 211,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,250,987.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,063 shares of company stock worth $2,876,087 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (up from $152.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.63.

FISV stock opened at $116.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $119.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $73.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback 75,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

