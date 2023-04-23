Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEII) & Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) Financial Review

Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEII – Get Rating) and Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Sharing Economy International has a beta of -1.78, meaning that its stock price is 278% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Borqs Technologies has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sharing Economy International and Borqs Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sharing Economy International -1,801.21% N/A -139.39% Borqs Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sharing Economy International 0 0 0 0 N/A Borqs Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sharing Economy International and Borqs Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sharing Economy International and Borqs Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sharing Economy International $240,000.00 2.97 -$3.89 million N/A N/A Borqs Technologies $29.56 million 0.06 -$55.87 million N/A N/A

Sharing Economy International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Borqs Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.9% of Borqs Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Sharing Economy International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Borqs Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Borqs Technologies beats Sharing Economy International on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sharing Economy International

Sharing Economy International, Inc. develops technologies, products and services with a view to minimise pollution and wastage to protect the environment. It operates through the following segments: Dyeing and Finishing Equipment and Sharing Economy. The Dyeing and Finishing Equipment segment involves in the manufacture and sell of textile dyeing and finishing machines. The Sharing Economy segment targets the technology and global sharing economy markets, by developing online platforms and rental business partnerships that will drive the global development of sharing through economical rental business models. The company was founded by Jian Hua Wu in 1987 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About Borqs Technologies

Borqs Technologies, Inc. is a global provider in embedded software and products for the Internet of Things (IoT) providing customizable, differentiated and scalable Android-based smart-connected mobile devices and E2E cloud-service solutions. It engages in the development of android platform solutions, hardware product, and mobile virtual network operator services. The firm operates through the following segments: Connected Solutions and Solar Poer Solutions. The company was founded by Sek Yuen Chan and Bo Li Xiao in 2007 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

