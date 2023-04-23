Shore Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for Babcock International Group (LON:BAB)

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Babcock International Group (LON:BAB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 382 ($4.73) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 401.75 ($4.97).

Babcock International Group Stock Performance

Shares of Babcock International Group stock opened at GBX 304.20 ($3.76) on Thursday. Babcock International Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 262.20 ($3.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 371.40 ($4.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 331.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,086.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 310.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 297.47.

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

