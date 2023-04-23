Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for AJ Bell (LON:AJB)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of AJ Bell (LON:AJB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AJB. Numis Securities restated a buy rating on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on AJ Bell from GBX 280 ($3.46) to GBX 310 ($3.84) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

AJ Bell Stock Performance

Shares of AJB stock opened at GBX 336.60 ($4.17) on Thursday. AJ Bell has a 12 month low of GBX 242.80 ($3.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 404.07 ($5.00). The stock has a market cap of £1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3,060.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 336.69 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 341.71.

AJ Bell Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th were given a dividend of GBX 4.59 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from AJ Bell’s previous dividend of $2.78. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. AJ Bell’s payout ratio is presently 6,363.64%.

In other AJ Bell news, insider Michael Thomas Summersgill sold 4,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 329 ($4.07), for a total transaction of £15,989.40 ($19,786.41). 34.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AJ Bell Company Profile

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell, an investment platform proposition that include investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and guidance through the AJ Bell funds list to execution-only retail customers, as well as cash savings solutions.

Featured Stories

