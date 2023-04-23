Short Interest in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Rises By 7.5%

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the March 15th total of 6,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital One Financial

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COF. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Capital One Financial by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $96.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.94. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $86.84 and a one year high of $139.50.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COFGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by ($0.99). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.41 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COF. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised Capital One Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Stephens cut Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.46.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

