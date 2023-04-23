Short Interest in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Rises By 7.5%

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the March 15th total of 6,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital One Financial

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COF. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Capital One Financial by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $96.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.94. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $86.84 and a one year high of $139.50.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by ($0.99). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.41 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COF. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised Capital One Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Stephens cut Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.46.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

