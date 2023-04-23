Short Interest in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Grows By 8.2%

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,530,000 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the March 15th total of 15,280,000 shares. Currently, 13.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total transaction of $660,326.24. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,513.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total value of $660,326.24. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,513.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 19,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total transaction of $2,488,453.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,143 shares in the company, valued at $6,169,412.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,668 shares of company stock valued at $7,578,571 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Etsy alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Etsy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Etsy by 400.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 166.3% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Etsy Stock Performance

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $102.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.78, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.99. Etsy has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $149.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.94.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $807.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.12 million. Etsy had a negative net margin of 27.06% and a positive return on equity of 1,306.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ETSY shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $153.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.78.

About Etsy

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.