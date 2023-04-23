Short Interest in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Declines By 5.7%

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,980,000 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the March 15th total of 8,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 683,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inseego

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INSG. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inseego by 688.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,325,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,093 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Inseego by 15.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,003,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,264,000 after purchasing an additional 658,044 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Inseego by 882.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 468,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 420,551 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Inseego by 1,966.1% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 339,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 323,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Inseego by 1,081.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 334,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 306,075 shares in the last quarter. 44.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Inseego in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Inseego Stock Up 10.7 %

Inseego stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.12. Inseego has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $3.22. The stock has a market cap of $71.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.56.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $52.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.53 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Inseego will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communication equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport, and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

See Also

