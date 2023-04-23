Short Interest in Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAF) Drops By 5.2%

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 136,200 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the March 15th total of 143,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 43.9 days.
Kerry Group Price Performance
Shares of Kerry Group stock opened at $108.00 on Friday. Kerry Group has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $111.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.14.
About Kerry Group
