Short Interest in Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Increases By 7.8%

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 367,500 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the March 15th total of 341,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MESO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. William Blair started coverage on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.13.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

Institutional Trading of Mesoblast

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MESO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 20.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 864,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 149,023 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 132.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 24,336 shares during the last quarter. Ronit Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the third quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Delaney Dennis R bought a new position in Mesoblast in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Mesoblast in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 2.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mesoblast Stock Performance

NASDAQ MESO opened at $3.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $495.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day moving average of $3.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Mesoblast has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $4.35.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 1,068.42% and a negative return on equity of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mesoblast will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Stories

