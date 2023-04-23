Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Monday, April 24th.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.24). Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 22.06%. The business had revenue of $43.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.93 million. On average, analysts expect Sierra Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sierra Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ BSRR opened at $16.00 on Friday. Sierra Bancorp has a one year low of $15.81 and a one year high of $24.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.34. The firm has a market cap of $243.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Sierra Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Sierra Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSRR. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Sierra Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,051,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 36,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 7,216 shares in the last quarter. 52.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BSRR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Hovde Group lowered Sierra Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sierra Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the business of holding the stock of the Bank of the Sierra and its subsidiaries. The firm is also involved in the provision of specialized lending services through a dedicated agricultural credit office. Its loan portfolio includes agricultural, commercial, consumer, real estate, construction, and mortgage.

See Also

