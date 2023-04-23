Simplicity Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 13,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 55,462 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,400,000 after acquiring an additional 8,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.88, for a total transaction of $429,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,697,252.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.88, for a total value of $429,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,697,252.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.60, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,286 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,147.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,599 shares of company stock worth $8,628,599 in the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VeriSign Stock Up 1.1 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VRSN shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

VeriSign stock opened at $217.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 1.01. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.25 and a 52-week high of $224.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $205.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.02.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $369.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.10 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 47.30% and a negative return on equity of 46.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign Profile

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Featured Stories

