Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $391,000 Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GPC. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth $42,000. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Paul D. Donahue bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC stock opened at $166.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.06 and a 200-day moving average of $171.07. The company has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $125.55 and a one year high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.