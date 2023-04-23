Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $493,000 Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 93.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 97,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 14,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:WY opened at $31.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.22. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $27.36 and a 52-week high of $42.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.47.

Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. DA Davidson upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $64,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,425,716. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

