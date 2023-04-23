Simplicity Solutions LLC Increases Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.8% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI stock opened at $292.75 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.18 and a 12 month high of $293.32. The stock has a market cap of $48.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $273.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.44.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 663.73% and a net margin of 14.96%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $7,305,576.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,058,517.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $7,305,576.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,058,517.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total transaction of $399,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,214,001.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,167 shares of company stock worth $10,066,483 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.67.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

